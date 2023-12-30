Saturday's game features the Florida International Panthers (8-5) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Florida International according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Panthers are coming off of a 73-55 win against Chicago State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 71, Utah Tech 69

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in a 54-51 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on December 3.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida International is 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 226) on December 3

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 244) on December 14

87-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on December 19

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 287) on December 1

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 289) on November 24

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.1 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.

