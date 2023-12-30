The Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) will try to continue a three-game road winning run at the Florida International Panthers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Utah Tech is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Florida International has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.3 points.

The Panthers put up 71.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.9 the Trailblazers give up.

When Florida International totals more than 68.9 points, it is 5-1.

When Utah Tech allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 6-0.

The Panthers shoot 41.6% from the field, 5% higher than the Trailblazers concede defensively.

The Trailblazers' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.9 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.1 FG%

Florida International Schedule