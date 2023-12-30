In the game between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles and the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Seminoles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+20.5) Over (44.5) Florida State 28, Georgia 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

ACC Predictions This Week

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.1% chance of a victory for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Seminoles games have hit the over in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

Florida State games this season have averaged a total of 51.4 points, 6.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 92.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread is 4-9-0.

Georgia has not covered a spread (0-6) when they are at least 20.5-point favorites.

There have been six Bulldogs games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Georgia games have had an average of 54 points this season, 9.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.4 16.6 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Florida State 37 15.9 16 6 30.2 18.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.