Saturday's game at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) taking on the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) at 12:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 80-70 victory for Florida State, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 80, Lipscomb 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-9.9)

Florida State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Florida State is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Lipscomb's ATS record this season is 9-2-0. The Seminoles have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bisons have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Florida State loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 178th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.4 per contest.

Florida State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.1% from deep.

The Seminoles rank 262nd in college basketball with 91.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida State has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (237th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.6 (18th in college basketball).

