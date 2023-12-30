How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Florida State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 198th.
- The Seminoles put up 76.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 73.1 the Bisons give up.
- Florida State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State posted 71.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.4 away from home.
- Florida State sunk 6.4 treys per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|L 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|W 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.