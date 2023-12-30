The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Florida State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 198th.

The Seminoles put up 76.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 73.1 the Bisons give up.

Florida State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State posted 71.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.4 away from home.

Florida State sunk 6.4 treys per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

