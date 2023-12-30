The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Lipscomb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Lipscomb Moneyline

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Florida State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Seminoles games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Lipscomb has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Bisons' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Oddsmakers rate Florida State much higher (69th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (90th).

The Seminoles were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +25000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.

Florida State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

