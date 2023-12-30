The Orange Bowl features a battle between the Georgia Bulldogs (who are two-touchdown favorites) and the Florida State Seminoles on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has an over/under of 45.5.

Florida State vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Florida State vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (28th) 295.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (24th) 177.2 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 306.0 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (45th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Georgia leaders

Jordan Travis has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 13 games, completing 64.2% of his throws for 2,745 yards (211.2 per game).

Travis also has rushed for 176 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Trey Benson has scored 14 touchdowns and picked up 935 yards (71.9 per game).

Benson also has 20 receptions for 227 yards and one TD.

Keon Coleman has 50 catches for 658 yards (50.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

Florida State leaders

In 13 games for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has led the charge with 3,743 yards (287.9 yards per game) while posting 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage.

Beck has made an impact with his legs, scrambling for 127 yards and four TDs in 13 games.

As part of the Bulldogs' running game, Daijun Edwards has run for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

Edwards has 19 receptions (1.5 per game) for 169 yards (13.0 per game) and zero touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Milton has assisted the Bulldogs' offense by running for 686 yards (52.8 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns.

