The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) play the Florida State Seminoles (4-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Baba: 8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jalen Warley: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

A.J McGinnis: 12.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Joe Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Owen McCormack: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 121st 78 Points Scored 80.3 75th 282nd 75.4 Points Allowed 74.9 273rd 195th 36.5 Rebounds 34.7 258th 191st 9 Off. Rebounds 6.7 334th 112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th 94th 15.1 Assists 14.3 138th 267th 13 Turnovers 11.5 154th

