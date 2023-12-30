Saturday's contest between the Florida Gators (8-3) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-52 and heavily favors Florida to take home the win. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Gators claimed an 82-65 win over Michigan.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 78, Winthrop 52

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators secured their best win of the season on December 20, an 82-65 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Florida has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

82-65 over Michigan (No. 44) on December 20

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 52) on November 29

83-81 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 22

52-49 over Purdue (No. 81) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 226) on November 9

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)

19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 58.8 FG%

13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 58.8 FG% Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53)

13.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53) Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (211th in college basketball).

The Gators are averaging 83.0 points per game this season at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (83.8).

Florida is surrendering 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 64.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.