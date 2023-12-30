2024 NCAA Bracketology: Jacksonville March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Jacksonville be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Jacksonville ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|239
Jacksonville's best wins
Jacksonville's best victory this season came against the UL Monroe Warhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 287) in the RPI. Jacksonville secured the 75-65 win at home on December 18. Robert McCray was the top scorer in the signature win over UL Monroe, posting 25 points with zero rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 91-90 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 25
- 74-65 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on November 24
- 62-48 at home over Campbell (No. 351/RPI) on November 29
- 81-79 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 2
- 85-68 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 14
Jacksonville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dolphins are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Dolphins are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Jacksonville faces the 244th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Of the Dolphins' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records over .500.
- Jacksonville's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Jacksonville's next game
- Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
