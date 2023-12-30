Jacksonville vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (12-1) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-59 and heavily favors LSU to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Dolphins are coming off of a 99-61 loss to Alabama in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Jacksonville vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Jacksonville vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 89, Jacksonville 59
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Dolphins took down the Georgia Southern Eagles at home on November 16 by a score of 61-59.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
- The Tigers have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).
Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 121) on November 16
- 70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on December 11
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins are being outscored by 8.7 points per game, with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (167th in college basketball), and give up 76.1 per outing (334th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24 the Dolphins are scoring 8.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (64).
- In 2023-24 Jacksonville is giving up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (69) than away (81.1).
