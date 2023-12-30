The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) aim to break a seven-game road losing skid at the LSU Tigers (12-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score 9.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers allow (57.9).

Jacksonville is 4-6 when it scores more than 57.9 points.

LSU is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The 93.9 points per game the Tigers record are 17.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (76.1).

LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

When Jacksonville allows fewer than 93.9 points, it is 4-5.

This season the Tigers are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins concede.

The Dolphins shoot 41.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

