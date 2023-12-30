How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) aim to break a seven-game road losing skid at the LSU Tigers (12-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins score 9.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers allow (57.9).
- Jacksonville is 4-6 when it scores more than 57.9 points.
- LSU is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The 93.9 points per game the Tigers record are 17.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (76.1).
- LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
- When Jacksonville allows fewer than 93.9 points, it is 4-5.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins concede.
- The Dolphins shoot 41.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Marshall
|L 102-77
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 74-63
|Hawkins Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 99-61
|Foster Auditorium
|12/30/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Stetson
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.