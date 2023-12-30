The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) take on the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN. The Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 32 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 17-14-5 overall and 3-5-8 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-1-5) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-5-2 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 21 games (16-2-3, 35 points).

In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-5-2 record (16 points).

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 6-5-4 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 24th 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.74 8th 17th 30.2 Shots 31.1 14th 22nd 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 3rd 29.57% Power Play % 30.56% 1st 14th 80.19% Penalty Kill % 85.44% 5th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.