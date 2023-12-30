Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Miami-Dade County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flanagan High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood Christian HS at Cooper City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Cooper City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
