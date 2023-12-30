Will Nicholas Paul light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • In nine of 36 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Paul has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Paul averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 17:53 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 3 1 2 17:59 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

