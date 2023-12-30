Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Paul? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:44 per game on the ice, is -12.

In nine of 36 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in 11 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

Paul has had an assist in a game six times this season over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Paul's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

