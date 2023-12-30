2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Florida March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect North Florida to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on North Florida's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How North Florida ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-8
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|335
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, North Florida took down the Maine Black Bears in a 67-58 win on November 18. Against Maine, Chaz Lanier led the team by tallying 21 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 81-70 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 334/RPI) on November 9
- 64-56 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 9
- 80-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Florida's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- The Ospreys have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, North Florida has been handed the 279th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Ospreys have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- North Florida has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
North Florida's next game
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming North Florida games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.