When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will North Florida be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 240

North Florida's best wins

In its best victory of the season, North Florida beat the Coppin State Eagles in a 49-43 win on December 4. Selma Eklund amassed a team-high 11 points with four rebounds and two assists in the game versus Coppin State.

Next best wins

55-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 293/RPI) on December 20

76-71 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304/RPI) on December 29

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, North Florida has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

North Florida has drawn the 94th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Ospreys have six games left against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

North Florida has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys vs. Stetson Hatters

North Florida Ospreys vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

