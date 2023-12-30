UCF vs. Oklahoma December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (8-0) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-3), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Skylar Vann: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahara Williams: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Verhulst: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lexy Keys: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aubrey Joens: 12.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
