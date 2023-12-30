How to Watch the UCF vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the UCF Knights (9-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Knights score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Sooners allow.
- When it scores more than 70.8 points, UCF is 3-0.
- Oklahoma has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 80.5 points per game the Sooners record are 27.0 more points than the Knights allow (53.5).
- When Oklahoma scores more than 53.5 points, it is 6-4.
- UCF is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Sooners are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Knights concede to opponents (34.2%).
- The Knights shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Sooners allow.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70)
- Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30)
- Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 59-58
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|W 67-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/3/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
