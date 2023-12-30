The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the UCF Knights (9-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Sooners allow.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, UCF is 3-0.

Oklahoma has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The 80.5 points per game the Sooners record are 27.0 more points than the Knights allow (53.5).

When Oklahoma scores more than 53.5 points, it is 6-4.

UCF is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Sooners are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Knights concede to opponents (34.2%).

The Knights shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Sooners allow.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70)

19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70) Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30) Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%

UCF Schedule