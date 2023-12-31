Searching for an updated view of the ASUN and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. FGCU

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 106-42 vs Webber International

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville

@ Jacksonville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

11-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: W 59-54 vs Samford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lipscomb

@ Lipscomb Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

8-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 65-59 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Lipscomb

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 91-52 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Austin Peay

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-11

7-7 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 53-44 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. North Florida

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-8 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 76-71 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

4-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 57-55 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. Jacksonville

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-9 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 110-68 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: FGCU

FGCU Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. North Alabama

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

4-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: L 79-58 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Stetson

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-9 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: W 73-60 vs Flagler

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Florida

@ North Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Bellarmine

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-21

5-7 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 70-66 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

12. Queens (NC)

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 3-23

6-7 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: W 66-48 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game