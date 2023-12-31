The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 38.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 59th.
  • The Wildcats put up 10.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.8).
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-3.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 38.2 more points per game at home (98) than away (59.8).
  • The Wildcats are giving up fewer points at home (66 per game) than on the road (76.5).
  • At home, Bethune-Cookman drains 8 treys per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (24%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF L 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium

