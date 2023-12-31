The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will try to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

