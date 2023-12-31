Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Zion Harmon: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jakobi Heady: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|144th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|77.2
|129th
|35th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|218th
|49th
|40.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|160th
|114th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|46th
|122nd
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|75th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|260th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|315th
