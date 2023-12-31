Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) after winning three home games in a row. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 30.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mississippi State
|-30.5
|140.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Bethune-Cookman has played six games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Bethune-Cookman's outings this season is 146.5, 6.0 more points than this game's point total.
- Bethune-Cookman has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- Mississippi State has had more success against the spread than Bethune-Cookman this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Bethune-Cookman.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|2
|20%
|75.5
|148.8
|62.8
|136
|134.8
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|60%
|73.3
|148.8
|73.2
|136
|145
Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 62.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bethune-Cookman is 3-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|6-4-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|Bethune-Cookman
|4-6-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|Bethune-Cookman
|12-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
