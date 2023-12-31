Calvin Ridley will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridley's stat line this season reveals 66 catches for a team-high 871 yards and seven scores. He averages 58.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 118 times.

Ridley vs. the Panthers

Ridley vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 175.9 passing yards the Panthers yield per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Panthers' defense is 10th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Ridley has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Ridley has been targeted on 118 of his team's 553 passing attempts this season (21.3% target share).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (68th in league play), averaging 871 yards on 118 passes thrown his way.

In five of 15 games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored seven of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Ridley has been targeted 22 times in the red zone (40.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / -12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

