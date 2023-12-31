When Calvin Ridley hits the gridiron for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ridley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has grabbed 66 balls, with a team-high 871 yards receiving plus seven TDs. He is averaging 58.1 yards per game.

Ridley has reeled in a TD pass in five of 15 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0 Week 15 Ravens 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 9 6 90 2

Rep Calvin Ridley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.