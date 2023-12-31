Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 117-110 loss against the Kings, Murray had 18 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.2 20.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 4.8 PRA -- 30 30.2 PR -- 24.7 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

Murray has taken 17.0 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 18.1% and 17.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 105.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.5.

The Wizards allow 126 points per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 49.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 30.4 assists per contest, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

The Wizards allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 27 11 5 10 1 0 4 11/1/2023 34 24 4 8 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.