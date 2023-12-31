Will Evan Engram Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 17?
In the Week 17 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Evan Engram get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Engram has 824 yards on 98 grabs and three TDs. He has been targeted 124 times, and puts up 54.9 yards receiving per contest.
- In two of 15 games this year, Engram has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.
Evan Engram Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|5
|5
|49
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|8
|7
|67
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|8
|7
|59
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|7
|7
|41
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|10
|10
|88
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|7
|4
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|29
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|9
|9
|82
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|12
|11
|95
|2
|Week 15
|Ravens
|6
|4
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|15
|10
|95
|0
