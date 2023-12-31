The Florida State Seminoles (10-3) welcome in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 59.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Wake Forest is 2-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Florida State's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.

The Seminoles average 86.2 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 62.9 the Demon Deacons allow.

When Florida State scores more than 62.9 points, it is 10-2.

Wake Forest has a 4-8 record when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

The Seminoles are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Demon Deacons concede to opponents (39.6%).

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)

14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56) Sara Bejedi: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule