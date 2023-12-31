Jacksonville (8-7) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Carolina (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the contest.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Jaguars and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Panthers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in seven games .

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost four times, and tied six times.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 15 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jaguars vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been leading after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in 12 games (2-10), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Jaguars have won the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 13.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (2-5 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (0-5), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

Rep the Jaguars or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.