Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 117-110 loss to the Kings (his previous game) Johnson put up 16 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.0 13.8 Rebounds 9.5 7.8 7.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 24.4 23.4 PR -- 21.8 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Hawks average 104.5 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 126 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have allowed 49.4 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, giving up 30.4 per game.

The Wizards allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 8 8 1 1 1 1 2 11/1/2023 24 8 11 2 0 0 0

