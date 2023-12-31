Lightning vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 31
Ahead of their Sunday, December 31 game against the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.2 per game).
- It has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -8.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 96 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Montreal's total of 118 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
- Their -22 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.