Nikita Kucherov and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet at Amalie Arena on Sunday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 59 points in 36 games (25 goals and 34 assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has totaled 38 points (1.0 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Steven Stamkos' 36 points this season have come via 15 goals and 21 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Suzuki has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 31 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Michael Matheson is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 35 games.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.