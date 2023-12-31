The Phoenix Suns (16-15) go up against the Orlando Magic (19-12) on December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSFL.

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has put together a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.

The Magic score an average of 113.0 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Suns allow.

Orlando has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score 117.1 points per game at home, 8.4 more than away (108.7). On defense they give up 107.8 per game, 5.8 fewer points than away (113.6).

At home the Magic are collecting 26.2 assists per game, 2.5 more than away (23.7).

Magic Injuries