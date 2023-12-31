The Phoenix Suns (16-15) and the Orlando Magic (19-12) are slated to square off on Sunday at Footprint Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Kevin Durant and Franz Wagner are two players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

The Magic were victorious in their previous game versus the Knicks, 117-108, on Friday. Wagner was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 32 9 2 4 1 3 Paolo Banchero 29 10 4 1 1 2 Jalen Suggs 21 2 6 0 1 2

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 21.5 points, 6.9 boards and 4.6 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Wagner provides 21.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony gets the Magic 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic get 13.0 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 1.7 assists, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 23.3 7.2 4.4 1.0 0.5 1.1 Franz Wagner 22.3 6.3 4.3 1.3 0.3 1.0 Cole Anthony 12.2 3.8 4.0 0.8 0.2 1.1 Goga Bitadze 7.7 5.6 1.2 0.5 2.1 0.0 Anthony Black 6.7 4.0 2.7 1.3 0.5 0.9

