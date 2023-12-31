Miami (FL) vs. Louisville December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) playing the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) at 4:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
