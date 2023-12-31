How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) will be looking to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up (53.3).
- Louisville has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
- Miami (FL) has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Hurricanes average 12.8 more points per game (71.6) than the Cardinals allow (58.8).
- Miami (FL) is 10-0 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- When Louisville gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 10-0.
- The Hurricanes are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.6%).
- The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|L 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|W 81-36
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/7/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Watsco Center
