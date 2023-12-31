Can we expect Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • In 17 of 36 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and eight times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also 18 assists.
  • He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:31 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 18:36 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

