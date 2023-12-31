Paolo Banchero plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent action, a 117-108 win over the Knicks, Banchero had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Below we will break down Banchero's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.5 23.3 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.2 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.4 PRA -- 33 34.9 PR -- 28.4 30.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Banchero's Magic average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 114.6 points per game.

Giving up 40.6 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ninth in the league, conceding 25.3 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are 14th in the NBA, conceding 12.7 makes per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 34 18 8 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.