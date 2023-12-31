Sunday's NBA slate includes Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (19-12) hitting the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (16-15) at Footprint Center. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSFL

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Paolo Banchero vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1138.0 1266.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.7 46.9 Fantasy Rank 9 34

Paolo Banchero vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero gets the Magic 21.5 points, 6.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 113 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 110.6 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 43.7 rebounds per game, 18th in the league, while its opponents grab 41.1.

The Magic make 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents.

Orlando has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (23rd in NBA) while forcing 15.2 (second in league).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant's numbers on the season are 29.8 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Suns average 115.5 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 44 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.6 per outing.

The Suns connect on 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.5% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.7 their opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.

Phoenix has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 3.3 Usage Percentage 28.4% 31.2% True Shooting Pct 54.5% 64.2% Total Rebound Pct 11.5% 9.8% Assist Pct 21.3% 28.9%

