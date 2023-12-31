For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.
  • He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:04 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:23 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

