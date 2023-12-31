Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SWAC Power Rankings

1. Jackson State

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-6
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 97-52 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. UAPB

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 103-87 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Southern

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Southern
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Bethune-Cookman

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 208th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
  • Last Game: W 60-58 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Grambling

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
  • Overall Rank: 234th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
  • Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls

Next Game

  • Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6. Alabama A&M

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 265th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: L 65-59 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UAPB
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Florida A&M

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 300th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
  • Last Game: L 76-71 vs North Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Prairie View A&M

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
  • Overall Rank: 315th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: W 107-32 vs Wiley

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grambling
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

9. Alcorn State

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 321st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
  • Last Game: L 76-37 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jackson State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Mississippi Valley State

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 91-26 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Texas Southern

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: L 52-40 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Alabama State

  • Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 354th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 81-36 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

