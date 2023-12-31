Going into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (7-8), the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings head into this matchup following a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in their most recent outing.

The Packers' last outing finished in a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Troy Dye LB Wrist Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jordan Addison WR Ankle Questionable Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Out Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Jayden Reed WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Doubtful Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are averaging 350.2 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 320.9 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings are compiling 20.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 21st in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, allowing 19.9 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 257.1 per game. They rank 17th on defense (225.5 passing yards allowed per game).

Minnesota is averaging 93.1 rushing yards per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and is giving up 95.4 rushing yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Vikings have forced 21 total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 30 times (30th in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -9, the third-worst in the league.

Packers Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL (331.4 total yards per game) and 23rd on defense (352.9 total yards allowed per contest).

With 22.2 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 11th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 22.1 points per contest.

From an offensive perspective, the Packers are posting 224.5 passing yards per game (18th-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on defense (216.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Green Bay has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 135.9 rushing yards given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 106.9 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

At 0, the Packers sport the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 16 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and 16 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL).

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Packers (-105) Total: 43.5 points

