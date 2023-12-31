Will Zay Jones Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 17, Jones has 28 receptions for 274 yards -- 9.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.
Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jaguars this week:
- Brenton Strange (LP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|28
|274
|40
|2
|9.8
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|8
|5
|78
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|5
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|8
|5
|59
|0
