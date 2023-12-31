The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zay Jones hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has caught 28 passes on 55 targets for 274 yards and two scores, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

In two of eight games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Zay Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

Rep Zay Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.