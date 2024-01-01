Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Monday, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix take the court at Kress Events Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Calihan Hall
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kress Events Center
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Vikings vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Klotsche Center
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
