The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

In seven of 37 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:02 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

