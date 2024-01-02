Can we count on Austin Watson finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Watson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 6:06 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

