When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Conor Sheary light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

Sheary averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 3:41 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:29 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

